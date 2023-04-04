Old Dominion Postpones Albany Show to Give Matthew Ramsey More Time to Heal

You'll have to wait a few more months to see Old Dominion in Albany. The band has postponed the show to give frontman Matthew Ramsey more time to heal after an ATV accident.

Ramsey broke the sad news about the band's performance at MVP Arena in Albany, New York which was scheduled for Friday, April 14. The new concert date is now Thursday, July 23 and all tickets for the April show will be honored in July.

Ramsey shared the news with fans today on social media.

“Unfortunately, I’m not strong enough to make it up onto the bus yet, so we are going to have to push the Albany, NY; Reading, PA; and Bangor, ME, shows,” he said. “We will make it up to you. I’m so sorry. I know how excited you guys get for these shows and I do too. It’s really tough to be sidelined right now, but we’ll see you soon. I promise. I’m getting stronger.”

Ramsey fractured his pelvis in three places in the accident a week ago. Several shows in Key West, Florida were canceled after the crash.

Fans have been sending in tons of get-well wishes including this sweet one from Taylor that the band shared on social media.

Anyone with tickets to see Old Dominion at the MVP Arena in Albany should hold onto them for the new date. If you are unable to make the rescheduled show, full refunds will be offered at the point of purchase for the next 30 days.