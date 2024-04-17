Hundreds of police officers, firefighters, First Responders and even strangers lined the procession route for a slain Syracuse Officer. Two hundred more police cars and motorcycles escorted Officer Michael Jensen back home to Rome.

A hearse carrying Officer Jensen left Syracuse on Tuesday, April 16, two days after he and fellow officer, Onondaga County Sheriff Lieutenant Michael Hoosock, were killed in the line of duty.

Both officers died after a shootout with a suspect Sunday night. Jensen returned home to Rome in a procession fit for a hero.

Touching Procession Video

Jensen was born in New Hartford, New York in 1994. He graduated from Rome Free Academy in 2013 and went on to Le Moyne College.

Watch the heartbreaking procession in the beautiful tribute video from Syracuse.com.

Calling Hours

The calling hours for Michael Jensen will be held on Friday, April 19 from 3 PM to 8 PM at the Nicholas J. Bush Funeral Home on Merrick Road in Rome.

The funeral will be held at St John the Baptist Church on E. Dominick Street on Saturday at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking contributions be made in Michael’s name to the Rome Youth Hockey Association, the Syracuse Police Benevolent Association, or the Marion Guild of St. John the Baptist Church.

Fundraiser for Families

A fundraiser has been set up for the families of Lieutenant Hoosock and Officer Jensen.

"Both these men spent their lives helping their respected communities. Now it’s time we help them."

Over 2,400 people have already donated more than $250,000 of the $500,000 goal in less than 48 hours. You can help by contributing to the campaign at Fundthefirst.com.

