A Record-Breaking Finish for the NYS Fair

The numbers are in, and the 2026 New York State Fair had a very good year.

More than 960,000 people passed through the gates during the 13-day event in Syracuse, giving this year’s Fair its biggest attendance since before the COVID-19 pandemic.

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Nearly 70,000 on the Final Day

And people weren't slowing down at the end. About 70,000 fairgoers showed up on the final day, even though everyone knew summer vacation was officially coming to an end.

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That’s a lot of people squeezing in one last trip for the food, rides, concerts, animals, and all the other things that make the Fair the Fair.

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Some Seriously Big Days

Several days brought massive crowds.

Saturday, August 29, was one of the busiest, with more than 114,000 people attending. Sunday, August 30, brought in more than 94,000, and more than 100,000 people showed up on Sunday, September 6.

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Lainey Wilson still holds the record for the biggest concert crowd, drawing 53,200 people in 2023. Jesse Murph had the second-biggest crowd last year with 49,000 fans, and Third Eye Blind matched that number this year.

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The Fair Is a Big Deal for CNY

Those crowds are good news for more than just the Fair itself. The event brings people into Syracuse and Central New York from all over, which means more business for area hotels, restaurants, shops and other local businesses.

After years of attendance being affected by the pandemic, weather, and other challenges, topping 960,000 visitors is a pretty impressive comeback.

Now we just have to wait until next year... and try to forget how much we spent on food.