Big Thruway Change Travelers Should Know Before Next Road Trip

If you spend any amount of time driving across New York State — especially those long overnight stretches where coffee becomes a survival strategy — there’s a small but important change rolling out that could catch some people off guard.

The NYS Thruway Authority is updating hours at all three Welcome Centers. From now on, each Welcome Center will be open daily from 6 AM to 10 PM. Once the clock hits 10, the doors will be closed overnight.

That means no late-night restroom stops inside the building and no food service after hours. Parking areas will still be open, so you can pull off the road, but the full-service experience won’t be available overnight like it has been in the past.

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Which Stops are Included in the Change

The change affects all three Welcome Centers along the Thruway system:

Capital Region Welcome Center on I-87 north between exits 21B and 21A

Mohawk Valley Welcome Center on I-90 west between exits 28 and 29

Western NY Welcome Center off I-190 at exit 19

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Each of these locations has a nearby Service Area that will continue operating 24/7, which is where travelers will need to head if they’re driving through overnight hours.

For example, the New Baltimore Service Area is just across from the Capital Region stop and remains open all day, every day. In the Mohawk Valley stretch, the Iroquois Service Area sits about 22 miles west. Out west, both the Pembroke and Angola Service Areas stay open 24/7 as well.

READ MORE: 3 of 36 Speed Camera Locations in Central New York

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What Doesn’t Change

All 27 Thruway Service Areas remain open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

So drivers still have options — just not necessarily at every Welcome Center overnight. It’s more of a “plan ahead” situation now, especially for those late-night or early-morning drives when a quick stop used to be guaranteed.