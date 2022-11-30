It Could Soon Cost You More to Travel on New York State Thruway

It could soon cost you more to travel on the New York State Thruway. Toll prices may be going up, again.

After increasing rates in 2021, The Thruway Authority will propose another toll hike at their meeting on Monday, December 5. The additional revenue is necessary to "meet future capital needs and pay outstanding debt."

Cashless Tolling

The Thruway recently underwent a major transformation with all the booths being replaced with cashless tolling.

“Considering the recent landmark investments made into the system and the significant role the Thruway plays in the economy, it is imperative actions be taken now to enhance operational efficiency and ensure the continued reliability of the system.”

Proposed Thruway Toll Increase

If you have an E-ZPass, rates would go up 5% starting on January 1, 2024, and another 5% on January 1, 2027.

The rates for non-E-ZPass drivers in New York may go up even more. It'll increase by 15% in 2024 and another 15% in 2027.

The highest hike is for drivers paying tolls by mail. Those may go up by 30%.

Rates for traveling on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge would be $7.75 by 2027 under the proposed budget. But it'd go up gradually, at 50 cents every year.

With the cost of everything going up, this is only going to make matters worse. It's not just the everyday driver traveling on the Thruway that will be affected. Truckers will be paying more to transport goods and services too. That extra cost will eventually be filtered down, rising prices even more on almost everything we buy.

