A 19-year-old from New York just learned the hard way that exploring old buildings isn’t always a great idea for a selfie—especially when they used to be prisons.

According to New York State Police, Cody M. Mallon found himself in a strange and ironic situation early Saturday morning. Around 12:04AM, troopers responded to a trespassing call at the former Downstate Correctional Facility on Red Schoolhouse Road in Dutchess County. But here's the twist: Mallon was the one who called them. Why? Because he managed to get himself locked inside one of the facility’s old jail cells.

"Upon arrival, Troopers discovered the caller, identified as Cody M. Mallon, 19, of Argyle, NY, locked inside one of the facility’s cells. An investigation revealed that Mallon had unlawfully entered the unused facility by crawling through a hole in the perimeter fence. He reportedly entered the premises to take photographs and became trapped in a cell."

From Fence Hole to Prison Cell: How the Trap Sprung

Police say Mallon had unlawfully entered the prison by crawling through a hole in the perimeter fence. Once inside, he was reportedly trying to take photos. Troopers, along with help from the Glenham Fire Department, were able to free him.

READ MORE: 21 New York Roads Where You’ll Find Speed Cameras

The Bigger Lesson In Trespassing Across New York

After he was rescued, Mallon was arrested and charged with third-degree criminal trespass. Authorities issued him an appearance ticket, meaning he’ll have to explain himself in court at a later date in the Town of Fishkill. While the facility is no longer in use, this story serves as a reminder that trespassing—especially in old prisons—can lead to more than just legal trouble.

7 Of The Most Dangerous Jobs In Central New York Each year, a lot of New Yorkers end up hurt or sick because of the work they do. Zlotolow & Associates reports that number grows into the thousands. Here are the 7 most dangerous jobs in New York State: Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler