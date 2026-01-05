If you’ve been staring out the window at all this snow and wondering, "Can I finally get the sled out or not?” You’re definitely not alone.

As hunting season wraps up in New York’s southern zones, snowmobile trails are starting to open, but here’s the important part: starting to open does not mean open everywhere. And that distinction matters more than ever this winter.

Why Snow Doesn’t Automatically Mean Open Trails

The New York State Snowmobile Association is reminding riders that trails are not officially open until local snowmobile clubs say they are. Even with solid snowfall on the ground and hunting season behind us, that doesn’t automatically flip the switch on trail access. Conditions, landowner permissions, grooming schedules, and volunteer availability all play a role.

How the NYSSA Snowmobile Webmap Helps Riders

That’s why NYSSA strongly encourages riders to check their Snowmobile Webmap, which shows trails marked as OPEN or CLOSED across the state. It’s meant to give you a big-picture view of what’s happening right now. Just a heads up though, it's not step-by-step directions, and not a guarantee. Some clubs update frequently, others may not participate at all. Think of it as your starting point, not your final answer.

Before you ride, it’s also smart to check your local club’s website or Facebook page. That’s where you’ll usually find the most up-to-date info on trail conditions, temporary closures, thin snow areas, or grooming schedules. A quick check can save you from a long trailer ride to nowhere.

And honestly? This winter has people itching to ride.

Just How Snowy This Winter Has Been

According to Syracuse.com, the National Weather Service recorded 24.2 inches of snow at Syracuse Hancock International Airport on Tuesday, December 30th, making it the second-snowiest day in Syracuse history since records began in 1902. Only one day tops it, February 15th, 1946, when a massive 34 inches fell.

December 2025 also landed in the record books as the fourth-snowiest December ever, with more than 58.5 inches, nearly double the city’s normal December snowfall. So far this season, Syracuse has already logged more than 76.2 inches, the most in 25 years, and there’s still plenty of winter left.

You can check the current statewide trail status using the NYSSA Snowmobile Webmap here. Snow is falling. Trails are coming. Just make sure yours is actually open.

