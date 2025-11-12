New York is getting ready to make a major change that hits close to home for thousands of military families across the state.

What the Purple Heart State Designation Means

Governor Kathy Hochul has officially signed bipartisan legislation naming New York a Purple Heart State, a designation that becomes official in January 2026. According to LocalSYR.com, the move formally honors service members wounded or killed in action, and with more than 700,000 veterans living in New York, state leaders say this recognition is long overdue.

How the Legislation Finally Passed

This bill didn’t just appear out of nowhere. Lawmakers have been pushing for it for years, and it finally gained momentum after passing both chambers with support from Democrats and Republicans. The legislation, known as S1889/A29, landed on the governor’s desk November 3 and was signed two days later. Several local lawmakers championed the effort, including Senator Jake Ashby and Assemblymembers Scott Bendett, Marianne Buttenschon, John McDonald, and Angelo Santabarbara. McDonald told LocalSYR.com that becoming a Purple Heart State gives New Yorkers a united way to express gratitude to the estimated 1.8 million Purple Heart recipients nationwide.

READ MORE: Emotional Reunion Brings Tears In Central New York Classroom

For some lawmakers, this wasn’t just policy, it was personal. Assemblymember Scott Bendett’s grandfather was wounded in World War II and awarded the Purple Heart. And Santabarbara, who served in the Army Reserve, said the recognition means a great deal to him as well. He previously led the Purple Heart Parking Program, which started in his district before expanding statewide.

A Look at the Medal’s Long History

The Purple Heart itself has a long history. It began back in 1782 as the Badge of Military Merit, created by George Washington. It later evolved into the Purple Heart we know today in 1932, thanks to General Douglas MacArthur. A few New Yorkers also hold special places in that history, including Beatrice Mary MacDonald, the first woman to receive the honor, and Henry Johnson, whose bravery earned him both the Purple Heart and France’s Croix de Guerre.

The Role of New York’s Purple Heart Hall of Honor

New York is also home to the National Purple Heart Hall of Honor, located about an hour north of New York City, where visitors can explore the Roll of Honor database and learn about recipients from the Civil War to present day. The new Purple Heart State designation may open the door to expanding the Purple Heart Trail and strengthening partnerships with the Hall.