If you’ve been putting off a trip to the DMV, this is your friendly heads-up to either act fast, or be ready to wait a few days. The DMV is closing up shop?

Why the DMV Is Closing Temporarily

The New York State Department of Motor Vehicles announced it’s shutting things down temporarily as it rolls out a brand-new technology system, and yes, that means everything goes offline for a bit. According to the New York State DMV, all offices will close at 2PM on Friday, February 13th, and that includes in-person visits, phone services, and online transactions. Service is expected to resume on Wednesday, February 18th, once the upgrade is complete.

News10 reports this system overhaul has been years in the making and is meant to replace technology that’s been hanging around for decades:

“With one consolidated, state-of-the-art system, we will be replacing hundreds of software applications, some of which date back to the days of Nelson Rockefeller,” DMV Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder said. “I truly believe it will give our staff the ability to serve New Yorkers better, faster, and more comprehensively than ever before. I and everyone at DMV are so proud of the hard work and effort that has gone into developing this new platform over the last two years. Our staff has worked tirelessly to train and prepare for this change; however, we ask for patience as we adjust to the new system in the days immediately after it launches.”

How the New System Improves DMV Visits

The goal here is a smoother, faster experience for everyone. Schroeder says the new, consolidated system will allow DMV employees to process transactions more efficiently, instead of bouncing between multiple clunky systems. Translation: fewer headaches, shorter visits, and ideally, fewer repeat trips. WHEC adds that one major benefit could be a true one-trip DMV visit, something most New Yorkers didn’t think was even possible.

There’s also good news for anyone who avoids the DMV building entirely. Once the system is fully up and running, more services will be available online, letting people handle renewals and other transactions from home. That’s been a big focus in recent years as the DMV has expanded digital and phone services to reduce wait times and overcrowding.

What New Yorkers Should Do Before February 13

That said, officials are asking for patience once everything comes back online. Even with months of staff training, there may be a few bumps in the road during the first days of the rollout. If you absolutely need to renew a license, non-driver ID, or take care of something urgent, the DMV recommends checking its website now to see what can be done online before the February 13th shutdown.

When Full DMV Service Will Resume

For updates during the closure, the DMV says New Yorkers can also follow along on X, Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn. According to WHEC, the next major phase of DMV system upgrades isn’t expected until 2028. Plan ahead, get it done early if you can, and know that this short break is meant to make future DMV visits a whole lot easier.

