It’s the end of an era for a bar that’s been anything but nothing fancy.

Why Nothin’ Fancy Is Closing

Nothin’ Fancy Country Rock Saloon, a staple hangout in Central New York located in Vernon, known for live music and good times, has officially announced it will be closing its doors for good after one final party on May 31st, 2025.

In a heartfelt and brutally honest Facebook post, the team shared the bittersweet news with fans, saying:

“Well, folks, we had a great run. We will be having one last going-out-with-a-bang, clear-out-the-cooler party… After 31 May, Nothin' Fancy Country Rock Saloon will be closing.”

Nothin' Fancy had become a go-to destination for live music, late nights, and strong community vibes. But, as the post goes on to say, the challenges of the past few years took their toll:

“We all know the story. All the bull**** with COVID and the crap economy was just too much to overcome.”

Despite the circumstances, the message is far from bitter:

“I have no regrets. I got to live my dream of running a business, night club, and diner,” the post reads.

The post included a long list of shout-outs from bartenders to bandmates and regulars who became family.

What To Expect At The Final Party

So, what’s next? One last blowout. On May 31st, they’ll host a final party to celebrate the memories, the music, and the magic that made Nothin’ Fancy so special.

“Let’s have one last party. See you all 31 May 2025.”

If you’ve ever raised a glass at Nothin’ Fancy, danced to a killer set, or just grabbed a late-night bite at the diner, this is your chance to say goodbye.

