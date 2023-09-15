Not All Heroes Wear Capes! One in CNY Wears Red & Black

Not all heroes wear capes. One wears red and black and deserves all the recognition going his way.

Meet Jeff Lynch

It's truly amazing how one brave act of courage can inspire so many people, far and wide. This week we are honoring Jeff Lynch for First Responder Friday, a man whose actions have changed a community for the better in Central New York.

Jeff is a Utica City School District Security Officer, but more importantly is known as a hero. He was shot in the back of the head last weekend at a Proctor football game during an altercation between students. Miraculously, he made a full recovery and was released from the hospital two days later.

"Thank you, everyone, for all the love and prayers, the support was overwhelming."

Credit - Jeff Lynch/Facebook Credit - Jeff Lynch/Facebook loading...

Saving Kids

Since then, the story of Jeff's heroics has spread far and wide. But he isn't stopping there.

He recently met with SNUG Utica, an evidence-based violence reduction initiative, and other members of the Utica City School District Administrative Offices. Lynch wants to be a voice and encourage support for the youth.

We have a tremendous obligation to the kids... I don’t want us to save one… I want to save a hundred, or even thousands.

Credit - SNUG Utica/Facebook Credit - SNUG Utica/Facebook loading...

Party to Pay Medical Expenses

Alumni of Proctor are even doing what they can to support Lynch. During their upcoming "Class of 1998ish Reunion Party", a portion of the proceeds raised will go to support Jeff and his medical costs.

Leading with Love

Thank you, Jeff. You are an inspiration to the community and your actions have gone farther than you'd ever imagine. Keep being a shining light in the community and "leading with love".

USCD USCD loading...

