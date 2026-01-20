Central New York diners are saying goodbye to one of their favorite spots as a beloved local restaurant announced it’s closing after five years of serving the community.

Known for hosting everything from date nights and birthdays to anniversaries and graduations, Nostro on Genesee Street in Utica has been a go-to destination for life’s celebrations—big and small.

In a heartfelt message to patrons, the team thanked the community for letting them be a part of so many memories, expressing gratitude for the unwavering support over the years.

Something Fresh & Exciting Coming

While the restaurant will no longer operate in its current form, the team is reimagining the space into something “fresh and exciting.” They promised diners that the new concept would bring a fresh experience while keeping the warmth and energy fans have loved over the years.

For those worried about missing their favorite dishes, there’s good news. Many popular menu items will be available at a sister restaurant nearby, giving fans a chance to enjoy the flavors they’ve come to love in a new setting.

Gift Cards Still Good at Sister Restaurants

Gift card holders were also reassured that their cards remain valid at Ocean Blue or Rick’s Famous Juicy Burgers.

The closing message ended on a heartfelt note:

“Buona notte. Thank you for being part of our story—we’ll see you soon with something new!”

Though this chapter is ending, the memories—and the food—will live on in a new form, keeping the spirit of the beloved eatery alive.