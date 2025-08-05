Now this is a catch worth bragging about!

John Sodaro of Schuyler, New York, just reeled in what could be the largest Northern Pike caught at Delta Lake State Park this summer — and maybe ever. The massive fish was reeled in right near the boat launch while he was out with his girlfriend.

“She was pretty wiped out and ready to head home, but I asked her if we could just stay another 10 minutes," said Sodaro. "I was tossing a Texas rig crawdad with 12-pound mono and no leader — hoping for a decent bass.”

Good thing she agreed, because what happened next was a total surprise.

“Out of nowhere, it felt like I’d snagged a boulder. When I lifted the rod, it started thrashing and I just saw this huge golden flash in the water. I had no clue what I’d hooked,” John explained. “The fight didn’t last long — I hooked it only about 20 feet from shore — but it was intense. That fish fought harder than anything I’ve ever felt.”

Biggest Northern Pike in New York

A Northern Pike over 15 pounds can take anywhere from 10 to 17 years to grow that big.

For the record, New York’s official biggest Northern Pike weighed 46 pounds, 2 ounces — caught by Peter Dubuc in 1940 on Great Sacandaga Lake in Fulton County.

“I feel truly grateful and blessed to have caught something so magnificent and beautiful,” he said.

Let’s just say — his “one last cast” paid off big time.