Get the camera ready. There's a really good chance the Northern Lights, or Aurora Borealis, will be over Central New York for Veteran's Day weekend.

Strongest Northern Lights Activity

The chances of seeing the Northern Lights are skyrocketing as intense solar activity, flares, and storms are creating brighter, larger-than-average auroras.

Aurora Borealis has increased dramatically in 2023 and scientists say if the trend continues, the next year and a half could bring the strongest Northern Lights activity of the past 20 years.

Solar activity is expected to increase until the fall of 2024 creating even more chances to see the Northern Lights from more places.

Adirondack Lights

The Northern Lights painted the sky over the Adirondacks less than a week ago on Sunday, November 5.

One shot captured the spectacular show over Indian Lake.

Aurora Borealis

The Northern Lights are caused by the interaction between the sun’s solar winds and Earth’s magnetic field, according to the NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center.

“Aurora is the name given to the glow or light produced when electrons from space flow down Earth’s magnetic field and collide with atoms and molecules of the upper atmosphere in a ring or oval centered on the magnetic pole of Earth."

Best Viewing Time

The best time to view the lights is usually within an hour or two of midnight. So, sometime between 10 PM and 2 AM.

You'll need to find a dark place, away from the city lights, to see the prism of floating color, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

When to See

Charles Deehr, a professor emeritus, and aurora forecaster at the University of Alaska Fairbanks' Geophysical Institute, says you'll need a little patience too.

"Active periods are typically about 30 minutes long and occur every two hours, if the activity is high. The aurora is a sporadic phenomenon, occurring randomly for short periods or perhaps not at all."

Veteran's Day Northern Lights

The best time to see the spectacular colors light up the sky in Central New York is Saturday, November 11.

Most of Central and Upstate New York has a high likelihood of viewing the Aurora Borealis according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

Mother Nature may even cooperate for a change too. There are only a few clouds in the forecast. You'll need to bundle up though. Temperatures are expected to drop below freezing.

Northern Lights From Home

You can see also the Northern Lights without leaving your house. The Canadian Space Agency has a live camera of the skies above Yellowknife, one of the best places to see the spectacular light show.

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center has a 30-minute forecast you can also check to see when the Northern Lights will be visible.

A number of photographers have captured the beauty of Mother Nature, lighting up the New York sky, over the past few years. Take a look at their stunning work.

