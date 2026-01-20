Northern Lights Again? New York Has a Great Shot!
Northern Lights Could Dazzle Northern U.S. Skies
Skywatchers, get ready to look up! If you missed the Northern Lights in New York, you may be in luck. The Auroras could put on another show across parts of the northern U.S. overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, January 20–21, 2026.
According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center, a geomagnetic storm is expected to kick off as night falls over North America.
What to Expect
Don’t expect a repeat of Monday night’s jaw-dropping G4-level storm.
This time, NOAA forecasts a G1-level geomagnetic storm, with the possibility that it could intensify to G3. If it does, more states could see the shimmering lights.
Where to See the Aurora
The states most likely to catch the aurora include Alaska and the northern parts of Washington, Idaho, Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, South Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, New York, and Maine.
If the storm ramps up to G3, even more states could get in on the show: Oregon, Nebraska, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Vermont, and New Hampshire. As always, the farther north you are, the better your chances.
For once, Mother Nature looks like she’s cooperating in Central New York: clear skies are forecast, giving hopeful aurora watchers a real shot at catching the colorful display.
How to Watch
- Step outside after dark and look north.
- Find a location with minimal light pollution for the best view.
- Give your eyes 10–15 minutes to adjust to the dark.
- Dress warmly—this is winter in the northern U.S.!
- If you can’t make it outside, NOAA’s Space Weather Dashboard offers live updates and forecasts for aurora visibility:
SWPC Aurora Dashboard.
Whether you’re a dedicated space-weather enthusiast or just someone looking for a little magic in the night sky, this is one show worth catching.
