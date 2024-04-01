North Star Orchards Unveils 2024 Opening Date In Central New York
Despite the piles of snow, there are signs of spring in Central New York.
The ice cream parlors have opened and North Star Orchards is gearing up for the season too. I can already taste fresh fruit, vegetables, and delicious baked goods.
North Star Options
North Star Orchard has more than just great fruit and vegetables. You can stop in for everything from cheese and baked goods to flowers, trees, and locally produced products.
• NYS Aged Cheese
• Homemade Baked Goods
• Fresh Produce
• Perennials
• Fruit Trees
• New Crop Maple Syrup
• Ball Canning Supplies
READ MORE: Iconic Central New York Ice Cream Parlor Opens for the Season
Family Business
North Star Orchards is more than just a family-owned market. It's a way of life for George Joseph and his children.
It all started in 1986 with a small roadside stand. Nearly 40 years later the Joseph family has expanded the market specializing in fresh, top-quality, New York State produce and everything you need for your yard and garden.
READ MORE: Freihofer's Bakery Outlet Abruptly Closes Several Locations In New York
Behind the store is an almost 200-acre orchard Joseph bought more than 3 decades ago and turned into fields of fruit, vegetables, and evolving beauty, including tulips, lots, and lots of tulips.
Tiptoe Through Tulips
In May you can tip-toe through the field of tulips. North Star Orchards opens its property for scenic walks through the blossom-filled apple orchard to the cut-your-own tulip field.
"To be in an orchard when it’s in full bloom, it’s illuminating," says George Joseph.
READ MORE: 19 of Coolest Places in New York to See Solar Eclipse
U-Pick
In July, you can pick blueberries and the Fall season is all about apples at North Star Orchards.
Apple picking season normally begins in mid-September followed by u-pick pumpkins in October.
READ MORE: These Schools in Central New York Closing or Dismissing Early for Eclipse
The popular farm market and bakery on Route 233 in Westmoreland announced April 18 will be the first day of the 2024 season.
Open Daily
North Star Orchards in Westmoreland will be open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM. You can learn more at NorthStarOrchards.com.
20 Sure Signs Spring is Near in CNY
800,000 Geese Flock to Central New York
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams
Oswego Home With A Kitchen That Would Make Gordon Ramsay Proud
Gallery Credit: Vinnie Martone