Despite the piles of snow, there are signs of spring in Central New York.

The ice cream parlors have opened and North Star Orchards is gearing up for the season too. I can already taste fresh fruit, vegetables, and delicious baked goods.

North Star Options

North Star Orchard has more than just great fruit and vegetables. You can stop in for everything from cheese and baked goods to flowers, trees, and locally produced products.

• NYS Aged Cheese

• Homemade Baked Goods

• Fresh Produce

• Perennials

• Fruit Trees

• New Crop Maple Syrup

• Ball Canning Supplies

Family Business

North Star Orchards is more than just a family-owned market. It's a way of life for George Joseph and his children.

It all started in 1986 with a small roadside stand. Nearly 40 years later the Joseph family has expanded the market specializing in fresh, top-quality, New York State produce and everything you need for your yard and garden.

Behind the store is an almost 200-acre orchard Joseph bought more than 3 decades ago and turned into fields of fruit, vegetables, and evolving beauty, including tulips, lots, and lots of tulips.

Tiptoe Through Tulips

In May you can tip-toe through the field of tulips. North Star Orchards opens its property for scenic walks through the blossom-filled apple orchard to the cut-your-own tulip field.

"To be in an orchard when it’s in full bloom, it’s illuminating," says George Joseph.

Photo Credit - North Star Orchards

U-Pick

In July, you can pick blueberries and the Fall season is all about apples at North Star Orchards.

Apple picking season normally begins in mid-September followed by u-pick pumpkins in October.

The popular farm market and bakery on Route 233 in Westmoreland announced April 18 will be the first day of the 2024 season.

Open Daily

North Star Orchards in Westmoreland will be open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM. You can learn more at NorthStarOrchards.com.

