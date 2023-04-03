Spring Has Sprung! North Star Orchards Announces Opening Date for 2023 Season

It must be spring in Central New York! North Star Orchards is getting ready to open for the season. I can already taste fresh fruit, vegetables, and delicious baked goods.

The popular farm market and bakery on Route 233 in Westmoreland announced April 19 will be the first day of the 2023 season.

North Star Options

North Star Orchard has more than just great fruit and vegetables. You can stop in for everything from cheese and baked goods to flowers, trees, and locally produced products.

• NYS Aged Cheese

• Homemade Baked Goods

• Fresh Produce, including our own Apples just brought out of cold storage

• Perennials

• Fruit Trees

• New Crop Maple Syrup

• Ball Canning Supplies

Family Business

North Star Orchards is more than just a family-owned market. It's a way of life for George Joseph and his children, that began in 1986 with a small roadside stand. Today they specialize in fresh, top-quality, New York State produce along with everything you need for your yard and garden.

Behind the store is an almost 200-acre orchard Joseph bought more than 3 decades ago and turned into fields of fruit, vegetables, and evolving beauty, including tulips, lots, and lots of tulips.

Tiptoe Through Tulips

In May, you can take a walk to remember, through the field of tulips. North Star Orchards opens its property for scenic walks through the blossom-filled apple orchard to the cut-your-own tulip field. "To be in an orchard when it’s in full bloom, it’s illuminating," says George Joseph.

U-Pick

In July, you can pick your own blueberries and the Fall season is all about apples at North Star Orchards. Apple picking season normally begins in Mid-September followed by u-pick pumpkins in October.

North Star Orchards in Westmoreland will be open daily from 8 AM to 6 PM. You can learn more at NorthStarOrchards.com.

