Tiptoe Through Central New York Tulip Field & Cut Your Own Beautiful Bouquet
It’s that time of year. Tiptoe through the hundreds of thousands of tulips in Central New York and cut your own beautiful bouquet.
The U-pick tulip fields are looking great this season in Westmoreland. North Star Orchards expects to open the field around the second week of May for viewing, photo-taking, and taking home.
View Tulips
The tulip field is usually open for viewing only first to allow photographers a chance to take pictures of the stunning tulip fields behind North Star Orchards on Route 233, but props are prohibited.
Cut Tulips
Cutting your own tulips starts a week or two after viewing and lasts until the tulips are gone. The walking trail to the tulip field is about a 1/2 mile round trip and parking is available at the market.
You'll need clippers or scissors to cut your own tulips. DO NOT pull the bulbs out of the ground or they won't grow back for everyone to enjoy next year. You'll also need a basket to hold your tulips. Boots are recommended in the fields. And you won't want to forget your camera to capture the experience and beauty.
Tulip Cost
Admission to the tulip field is free but there is a cost for every stem you cut. Fresh-cut bouquets will also be available for purchase in the market for anyone unable to cut their own.