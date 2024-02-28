Norovirus Outbreak Hits One Central New York Town

There's been a Norovirus outbreak in Central New York.

The highly contagious virus causes vomiting and diarrhea. It can often be confused with the “stomach flu” or “stomach bug”. However, Norovirus is not related to the flu, which is caused by the influenza virus.

The Center for Disease Control (CDC) recently warned about norovirus outbreaks nationwide.

Outbreak at Colgate University

The Madison County Public Health Department is investigating after 15 Colgate University students started having symptoms. Two tested positive for the highly contagious virus. Another 54 people in Hamilton County may have it too.

The majority of suspect cases are associated with attendance at different social events held on and off campus. The first confirmed case attended a fundraising event at the Colgate Inn on February 22, 2024 and began symptoms after.

More people are expected to test positive as the investigation continues over the next few days.

The University is working with Madison County Public Health to identify more people who may be sick and enhance cleaning to slow the spread on campus.

Avoid Getting or Spreading Norovirus

STAY HOME if you are sick. To keep norovirus to yourself, do not attend school, work, social functions, or activities until 48 hours after your symptoms have ended.

WASH YOUR HANDS. Thoroughly rub hands with soap and water for 20 seconds after using the bathroom, sneezing or coughing, or having contact with soiled surfaces or items. Hand sanitizers are not usually effective against norovirus .

. Wash fruits and vegetables and cook shellfish thoroughly before eating.

Do NOT prepare or serve food or care for others when sick with norovirus for at least 48 hours after symptoms have ended.

Do NOT share dining items, such as utensils and cups.

Clean and disinfect contaminated surfaces or objects with a bleach solution several times daily. To make a bleach solution daily, use 3/4 cup concentrated bleach (or 1 cup of regular strength bleach) to one gallon of water. To disinfect, leave the surface wet with the bleach solution for at least 5 minutes and then rinse thoroughly with clean water.

To learn more about norovirus, visit the CDC.

Think you have/had norovirus?

Contact the Madison County Health Department if you experienced vomiting, stomach pain, and diarrhea within 12-48 hours AND attended an event in the Town of Hamilton or had close contact with someone with the same symptoms in the Town of Hamilton.