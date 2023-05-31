Leave Lawn Chairs at Home if You’re Heading to 4 Major CNY Concerts

Leave the lawn chairs at home if you're heading to one of four major concerts coming to Central New York this summer.

St Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse has a no lawn chair policy for several shows, a policy implemented in 2022 for the Morgan Wallen concert.

For the safety, comfort, and experience of all fans, the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater reserves the right to not permit outside lawn chairs from being brought into the venue.

Concert Chair Policy

Any time a concert reaches 14,000 tickets sold, outside lawn chairs are not permitted inside the venue.

There will be a limited number of lawn chair rentals available for advance purchase online or at the venue on the day of the event, while supplies last.

2023 No Chair Concerts

Chris Stapleton – June 8, 2023

Shania Twain – July 8, 2023

Phish – July 23, 2024

Zac Brown Band – August 11, 2023

Information on the no lawn chair policy is outlined for concertgoers under the ‘Important Details’ section of each event listing on the amphitheater’s website.

Chairs at FrogFest

You can bring chairs to FrogFest 34 at the Herkimer County Fairgrounds on June 17, starring Russell Dickerson.

Gates will open at 11:30 AM and the music begins at 12 PM with the National Anthem. Local bands Grit N Grace, The Grizzly Ridge Band, Broken Rule, and Whiskey Creek will warm up the crowd. Alyssa Trahan, Mark Taylor, and Mike Gossin, formerly of Gloriana will make the trek from Nashville to perform before Dickerson takes the stage.

