Lakeview Lawn Seating Change Won’t Sit Well With Concert Goers

More changes are brewing for the upcoming summer concert season at New York amphitheaters and it won't sit well with concert goers.

Attending a concert is already expensive enough when you add up ticking prices, parking and the cost of adult beverages.

Now venues are charging more?

SPAC Eliminates Lawn Chairs

The Saratoga Performing Arts Center announced last month that personal lawn chairs would be prohibited.

No outside chairs will be allowed into the venue for all Live Nation shows in 2025.

Several concerts have already been announced for the upcoming season at SPAC:

Thomas Rhett - June 12

Rod Stewart - July 15

Weird Al - July 17

Goo Goo Dolls - July 30

No Lawns Chairs at Lakeview

The Empower FCU Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse is now banning personal lawn chairs too. Previously, chairs were only prohibited for shows with over 14,000 tickets sold.

That policy changes in 2025.

"For the safety, comfort and experience of all fans, outside lawn chairs will NOT be permitted inside the venue for Live Nation shows. A limited number of lawn chair rentals will be available for advance purchase online or at the venue on the day of the event, while supplies last."

The first concerts of the season at Lakeview has already been announced.

Avril Lavigne - May 28

Thomas Rhett - August 21

Cody Jinks - August 17

So if you're heading to a Live Nation show in New York you'll either have to sit on the grass, bring a blanket or pay extra for a chair.

Let's be honest though. Does anyone really sit in their chair once the music starts?

