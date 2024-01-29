No Joke! Renowned Comedian Stops for Cup of Joe at CNY Coffee Shop

No joke! A famous comedian was spotted getting a cup of joe at one Utica coffee shop. He even posed for a few pictures.

You never know who you're going to run into in Central New York. It's a hot spot for celebrities and several Hollywood stars even have businesses Upstate.

Kevin Bacon

You may remember last summer when Kevin Bacon and his wife Kyra Sedgwick were seen at Utica Coffee Roasting Company. Both probably stopped in for their morning jolt of caffeine before heading to their camp in the Adirondacks for the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Comedian Gets Cup of Joe

Utica Coffee seems to be one hot spot. Comedian Joe Gatto also stopped in for a cup a few days ago. He was in town for a show at the Stanley Theater in Utica on Thursday, January 25.

Gatto posed for a few pictures with the staff and fans before leaving to take the stage.

Celebs Filming in Utica

Chevy Chase was recently in Utica for the hap-hap-happiest Christmas, as filming on The Christmas Letter continues.

Chase and his daughter Caley play the general manager and maître d' of a restaurant in the film. That restaurant backdrop happened to be the historic Fort Schuyler Club in Utica.

Credit - The Christmas Letter/Facebook Credit - The Christmas Letter/Facebook loading...

Randy Quaid & Brian Doyle-Murray

Randy Quaid and Brian Doyle-Murray also star in the film that pays homages to the 80s and 90s Christmas movies.

Every year, unemployed copywriter Joe Michaels reads his wealthy friend's annual over-the-top Christmas letter, and feels like a loser. But this year's going to be different.

Brian spent some time in a residential home in Utica a few weeks ago to film his part in the movie.

Brian Doyle-Murray filming in Utica Credit- The Christmas Movie/Facebook loading...

Celebs in Upstate New York

Several celebrities not only vacation in New York but have homes and businesses here too. And not just in the city either. From Paul Rudd and Kelsey Grammer to Richard Gere and Will Smith, all have set up shop in New York.

