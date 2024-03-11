You scream. I scream. We all scream for ice cream in Central New York.

Spring is near. Nicky Doodles opened for the season in Rome and Verona, a sure sign warmer weather is on the way.

Photo Credit - Nicky Doodles Photo Credit - Nicky Doodles loading...

26th Season

This season marks 26 years in business for Nicky Doodles.

Tim Twomey, who owned the former wallpaper store next door, opened the neighboring lot as an ice cream stand in 1998 in Rome.

Every year since, the community patiently waits for opening day.

Nicky Doodles To Go

Nicky Doodles will be open from 11 AM to 9 PM in Rome and Verona.

You can also get Nicky Doodles To Go anytime with pre-packaged ‘ice cream cakes, pies, cookie sandwiches, and Hershey’s pints in Rome.

Now that Nicky Doodles is open, golf season should start any day right?

Credit - Nicky Doodles Credit - Nicky Doodles loading...

Sam'z Eats & Sweets - Rome

Sam'z Eats and Sweets in Rome joined Nicky Doodles in kicking off an early spring on March 9.

Dawn Zagurski opened Sam’z Eats and Sweets on Turin Road in honor of her daughter Samantha and it's open too.

The Ice Cream Factory - Chadwicks

The Ice Cream Factory in Chadwicks will open on Friday, March 15.

You can relax with the CBD-infused lemonade or matcha green tea slushies added to the menu a few seasons ago.

CNY Ice Cream Shops

Bonomos in Clinton, Voss in Yorkville, Coneheads in Oneida, Rock-Star Ice Cream in Waterville will all be opening within the next few weekends in Central New York.

If you want to travel a little further you can find several ice cream shops in New York state that serve up cones so big it'd take two of you to eat it all.