Nickelback & Brantley Gilbert Joining Forces for a Tour; 2 Stops in New York

Nickelback has officially announced they are hitting the road this summer. They are gearing up for their "Get Rollin' Tour", which will feature shows both in Canada and the United States.

There are currently 36-dates on their schedule, kicking off in Quebec City on June 12th. They'll then play 6 more shows up north, cross the border, and play the rest in the U.S., before wrapping up the tour on August 30th.

2022 Canadian Songwriters Hall Of Fame Gala - Show Getty Images loading...

What's even better? They aren't going alone. Brantley Gilbert will be joining the guys as their featured opener. Gilbert has been rocking the country music scene for over a decade now, coming out with popular songs like "Bottoms Up", 'One Hell of an Amen", and "Country Must Be Country Wide".

Is it weird a country star is joining forces with a well-known rock band like Nickelback? Not for Brantley Gilbert!

Brantley Gilbert Jason Kempin, Getty Images loading...

He actually went on tour last summer with Five Finger Death Punch. If you ask Gilbert (and his fans), his music does cross over into modern-rock. And also, who would ever turn down the chance to tour with a band like Nickelback?

Good news for us... they're all coming to New York!

You have not one, but TWO chances to see the Get Rollin' Tour. The first will be August 16th when they come to Darien Lake. The second, you'll have to make a trip down to NYC to see them play at Belmont Park.

Tickets are already on sale, get them now and you're sure to have a summer you'll never forget.

