1 Of The Oldest Bars Still Open In America Is Here In Central New York
What Is One Of The Oldest Bars In America?
If you’ve ever wandered down Ulster Street in Syracuse, chances are you’ve passed Nibsy’s Pub. Chances are you maybe even stepped inside for a pint. This cozy Irish pub has been part of New York State since way back in 1890, making it the oldest continuously operating bar in Syracuse, and one of the oldest in America:
Nibsy’s Pub was established in 1890 in Syracuse, NY and has the charm of an old Irish Pub with the amenities you want today. Located on Tipperary Hill at the corner of W. Fayette St. and Ulster St. There is plenty of off-street parking and the first thing you’ll see is our front patio, added in 2004."
Originally opened by the Ryan family (yep, including the legendary Dennis “Nibsy” Ryan), the bar managed to keep its doors open even during Prohibition — at least, according to local lore and Syracuse.com. The Ryans ran the place until 1970, and after changing hands a few times, it got a major revival in 1990 when Joe Mullen, Bob Brazell, and John Cowin reopened it on March 14th.
Fast forward to 2022, and ownership passed to JP Carlyle, who promised to keep Nibsy’s charm and character intact. They’ve done just that. Nibsy’s remains a neighborhood favorite with a deep history and a great pour.
Where Is The Oldest Bar In New York State?
New York's oldest bar is The Old ’76 House located in Tappan New York. The bar opened up for the first time back in 1755. Heck, this place has been serving booze at it since before the American Revolution. According to Thrillist, this building has served several purposes.
