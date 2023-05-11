Short Drive From CNY There Are Fireworks for 144 Straight Nights

Who says fireworks are only for the 4th of July? There's one place a few hours from Central New York where you can see them for 144 straight nights.

Fireworks over Niagara Falls return. The iconic displays will light up the sky from Friday, May 19 through Monday, October 9. Canada’s longest-running free fireworks series is enhanced by illumination displays turning the famous falls into a rainbow of color.

Niagara Falls Vacation

With 18 state parks in the Niagara region to choose from, there are plenty of places to pitch a tent or park your RV for a weekend getaway or a summer vacation. Just don't forget your passport or enhanced driver's license to cross the border.

Close to the Falls

You can get so close to Niagara Falls, that you can actually feel them. There's a century-old tunnel, 180 feet below, that takes you to an underground world and a view like never before.

The Tunnel is a new attraction beneath the historic Niagara Parks Power Station. To get there, you'll descend nearly 200 feet in a glass-enclosed elevator.

Credit - Niagara Parks via YouTube Credit - Niagara Parks via YouTube loading...

Panoramic View

Your journey takes you to a platform with a panoramic view of the falls right at the edge of the Niagara River. You'll be so close you can feel the falls in your chest and smell the water in your nose.

Read More: Walk Next to the Falls on 'Hurricane Deck'

Credit - Niagara Parks via YouTube Credit - Niagara Parks via YouTube loading...

To learn more about everything Niagara Falls has to offer, day and night, visit NiagaraParks.com.

Let's Escape to the Caribbean! Cruising With Polly 2024 It was so much fun we're doing it again! Escape to the Caribbean on 'Cruising with Polly 2024' for a vacation of a lifetime.

21 Adventures You Need to Add to Your Summer Bucket List