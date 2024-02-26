New Way to Experience Niagara Falls NY is Coming & It’s Largest in the World
Take in the views of Niagara Falls, New York like never before. Something new is coming and it's the largest in the world.
Soar above the Falls on the new Fallsview Balloon Ride, the world’s largest helium balloon. Each flight will offer panoramic views over Niagara Falls and give you a symphony of sensations that will elevate your spirits.
Serenade the Skies
The tethered adventure will soar 500 feet in the air with lights and music to serenade the sky. It will be able to accommodate up to 180 guests per hour.
LIVE! Incorporated will debut the Fallsview Balloon Ride sometime in June 2024 to give guests a view of the Falls in a whole new way.
Want to get closer to the Falls?
Rather than going up in a balloon, you can go below in The Cave of the Winds. Travel down 175 feet into the Niagara Gorge that will lead you out onto the “Hurricane Deck.”
That's where you'll find yourself within feet of the crashing Bridal Veil Falls and surrounded by tropical storm-like conditions, even on the calmest of days.
READ MORE: Get Closer to Niagara Falls Than Ever Before
Canadian Side
Head over to the Canadian side of Niagara Falls for even more breathtaking views.
Zipline over the Falls, day or night. Fly at speeds of 40 mph on four parallel ziplines, traveling 220 feet above the wide river gorge.
READ MORE: Zipline Over Niagara Falls
The Tunnel
The Tunnel beneath the historic Niagara Parks Power Station leads to a breathtaking panoramic view of the falls from a viewing platform right at the edge of the Niagara River. You'll be so close you can feel the falls in your chest and smell the water in your nose.
You'll enjoy unprecedented access to a new perspective of the lower Niagara River and experience unparalleled views of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.
READ MORE: Never Before Seen Niagara Falls Views From Century-Old Tunnel
8 Amazing Pictures That Show The Winter Beauty Of Niagara Falls
Gallery Credit: Clay Moden
Breathtaking Views of Niagara Falls-Named One of The Most Beautiful Waterfalls in the World
Gallery Credit: Unsplash