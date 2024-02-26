Take in the views of Niagara Falls, New York like never before. Something new is coming and it's the largest in the world.

Soar above the Falls on the new Fallsview Balloon Ride, the world’s largest helium balloon. Each flight will offer panoramic views over Niagara Falls and give you a symphony of sensations that will elevate your spirits.

Credit - Live! Incorporated Credit - Live! Incorporated loading...

Serenade the Skies

The tethered adventure will soar 500 feet in the air with lights and music to serenade the sky. It will be able to accommodate up to 180 guests per hour.

LIVE! Incorporated will debut the Fallsview Balloon Ride sometime in June 2024 to give guests a view of the Falls in a whole new way.

Credit - Live! Incorporated Credit - Live! Incorporated loading...

Want to get closer to the Falls?

Rather than going up in a balloon, you can go below in The Cave of the Winds. Travel down 175 feet into the Niagara Gorge that will lead you out onto the “Hurricane Deck.”

That's where you'll find yourself within feet of the crashing Bridal Veil Falls and surrounded by tropical storm-like conditions, even on the calmest of days.

Photo Credit - dferg100 via YouTube Photo Credit - dferg100 via YouTube loading...

Canadian Side

Head over to the Canadian side of Niagara Falls for even more breathtaking views.

Zipline over the Falls, day or night. Fly at speeds of 40 mph on four parallel ziplines, traveling 220 feet above the wide river gorge.

Photo Credit - WildPlay Niagara Falls Photo Credit - WildPlay Niagara Falls loading...

The Tunnel

The Tunnel beneath the historic Niagara Parks Power Station leads to a breathtaking panoramic view of the falls from a viewing platform right at the edge of the Niagara River. You'll be so close you can feel the falls in your chest and smell the water in your nose.

You'll enjoy unprecedented access to a new perspective of the lower Niagara River and experience unparalleled views of both the Horseshoe and American Falls.

Credit - Niagara Parks via YouTube Credit - Niagara Parks via YouTube loading...

8 Amazing Pictures That Show The Winter Beauty Of Niagara Falls Gallery Credit: Clay Moden