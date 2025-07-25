Niagara Falls State Park was filled with celebration and misty magic this week as a 105-year-old woman checked a major item off her bucket list.

Meet the Woman Who Waited 105 Years

Meet 105-year-old Emily Bula. Born in 1920, Emily has lived through monumental moments in history and created a life filled with “love, laughter, polka dancing, and incredible stories,” according to a Facebook post from Niagara Falls State Park. However, there was still one adventure she hadn’t experienced. That adventure was getting up close to the roaring Niagara Falls aboard the legendary Maid of the Mist.

A Dream Made Possible by Community Support

Niagara Falls State Park, USA Niagara Falls State Park, USA loading...

That dream became a reality thanks to the teamwork of Harris Hill Nursing Facility and the staff of the Maid of the Mist. On the morning of July 24th, Emily boarded the tour boat surrounded by family, nursing home staff, and supporters.

“Emily Bula… fulfilled her life-long dream of riding the legendary Maid of the Mist!” the park’s post reads. “With help from the amazing team at Harris Hill Nursing Facility and the Maid of the Mist, Emily boarded the all-electric boat this morning surrounded by loved ones, staff, and supporters — proving it’s never too late to chase a dream.”

As the boat edged closer to the base of Horseshoe Falls, Emily experienced the powerful spray firsthand. The moment was not just emotional for Emily and her family, but also for everyone watching.

“You’ve inspired us all with your joy, resilience, and sense of adventure.”

The Maid of the Mist: A Niagara Falls Icon

Niagara Falls State Park, USA Niagara Falls State Park, USA loading...

For those unfamiliar, the Maid of the Mist is a must-do boat tour operating out of Niagara Falls State Park since 1846. The tour offers visitors a thrilling experience as it takes them right into the basin of the falls.

READ MORE: How Niagara Takes Flight Offers A Unique Adventure

Why Stories Like Emily’s Matter

Niagara Falls State Park, USA Niagara Falls State Park, USA loading...

As for Emily, she’s now part of an elite group. She joins the ranks of America’s oldest citizens. According to the Gerontology Research Group, the oldest living person in the United States is currently over 115 years old. Emily Bula may not hold the record just yet, but with her spirit and energy, she’s certainly one of the most inspiring.

Happy 105th birthday Emily!

Maid Of The Mist in Niagara Falls The Maid of the Mist with boats in the waters of the Lower Niagara River, near the brink of Niagara Falls Gallery Credit: Ed Nice