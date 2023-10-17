New York’s Educational Elite: 3 Among Nation’s Top 30 Colleges & Universities

Where are the best bang for your buck colleges and universities? Three of the top schools at the lowest costs are actually in New York. And only one is in the city.

WalletHub compared more than 800 higher-education institutions in the country, using 30 key measures to find the Best Colleges and Universities.

The data set is grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing, and Career Outcomes. The metrics range from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Columbia University is the best in New York, coming in at #17. But there are two a lot closer to Central New York. SU is not one of them. In fact, the school didn't even make the Top 10 Colleges and Universities in the state, never mind the country.

Sorry Syracuse.

Syracuse v Georgetown SU Coach Jim Boeheim (Photo by Mitchell Layton/Getty Images) loading...

1st – Admission Rate - $13,000 after aid

1st – Graduation Rate - 95%

61st – Net Cost

1st – Student-Faculty Ratio

30th – On-Campus Crime

4th – Gender & Racial Diversity

3rd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Columbia in New York, New York was also named the #16 Best University in the country.

Credit - Chris Taggart/Columbia University/Facebook Credit - Chris Taggart/Columbia University/Facebook loading...

4th – Admission Rate - $26,000 after aid

3rd – Graduation Rate - 93%

58th – Net Cost

8th – Student-Faculty Ratio

58th – On-Campus Crime

40th – Gender & Racial Diversity

9th – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Hamilton was also named the second best college in the country.

hamilton college sign TSM loading...

2nd – Admission Rate - $29,000 after aid

1st – Graduation Rate - 95%

63rd – Net Cost

8th – Student-Faculty Ratio

43rd – On-Campus Crime

3rd – Gender & Racial Diversity

2nd – Post-Attendance Median Salary

Cornell came in at #23 for the Best University in the country.

Credit - Cornell University Credit - Cornell University loading...

Top 10 Colleges & Universities in New York

Tuition plus room and board at a four-year college can cost anywhere from $27,940 to $57,570 per year, on average.

1. Columbia University in the City of New York

2. Hamilton College

3. Cornell University

4. Vassar College

5. Barnard College

6. New York University

7. Cooper Union for the Advancement of Science and Art

8. Colgate University

9. University of Rochester

10. Binghamton University

See the full list of Best Colleges and Universities at WalletHub.com.

3 Central New York Schools Among the Worst in the State, 4 at the Top Here are the best and worst schools in Central New York according to Niche.com Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams