New Yorker Kicks Off New Year Winning Cash for Life

Cha-ching! Now this is how you kick off a new year. One lucky lottery player in New York is set for life after winning Cash for Life.

The winning Cash for Life numbers for the Monday, January 29 drawing were:

12-42-43-45-53 +3

One second-place Cash for Life ticket was sold in Queens at Little Neck Supermarket on Horace Harding Expressway. It's worth $1,000 A WEEK for life.

Central New York Cash for Life Winners

There have been several Cash for Life winners outside of New York City.

Pasquale and Jacqueline DiFlorio of Syracuse struck it rich in 2020. Another lucky lottery player in Montgomery County hit the second-place prize in 2022 and someone in Rochester won $1,000 A DAY for life a few months later.

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are a number of lottery scams going around you should be aware of. The scams may have different names but they all have the same intent - a promise of big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to hit a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers.

Winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.

