Wet Winter Whirlwind Predicted for New York

If you like the snow, you're going to love the upcoming winter season. It looks like we finally may see some in New York.

Get ready to break out the skis, snowmobiles, and snow blowers, something we haven't done much of the past few seasons. The Farmer's Almanac is predicting a Wet Winter Whirlwind in Central New York with lots of snow.

"Brace yourself for a season of rapid-fire storms that will bring both rain and snow, with little downtime in between."

More Snow This Winter?

Old Man Winter has been scarce over the last few years in New York. This year may be different. The Farmer's Almanac says we could see above-normal amounts of winter precipitation.

"Snow will be most prevalent over the interior and mountainous terrains, while sleet and rain will be more common near the coast, especially near and along the I-95 corridor."

The last week of January is being 'red flagged' for the eastern half of the country. A very active storm is predicted to bring heavy precipitation and lots of wind.

Snow, rain, sleet and ice is predicted from January 20 to 23 and 24 to 27. That may mean we won't have a white Christmas again this year, but we could have a snowy start to 2025.

Colder Temperatures?

Colder weather is anticipated from the Northern Plains to the Great Lakes despite normal to above average temperatures in New York once again this season.

"The coldest outbreak of the season will come during the final week of January into the beginning of February, when frigid Arctic air brings a sharp plunge in temperatures."

Intense bursts of snow and squalls could follow as the cold air blows across the Great Lakes.

Bring on Winter in CNY

Whatever winter holds, we're hardy Central New Yorkers and can handle anything Mother Nature dishes out.

If we can survive a record number of tornadoes this year and devastating flooding for hurricanes, we can survive anything. Bring on the snow and we'll stock up on sweaters.

