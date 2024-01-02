Toll Hike! New Year Means New Rates on New York State Thruway

For the first time in more than a decade, tolls on the New York State Thruway will cost you a little more.

On Sept. 18, 2023, the New York State Thruway Authority Board of Directors approved a toll adjustment proposal on the New York State Thruway system.

The Thruway Authority, supported by analysis from its independent traffic engineering consultants, determined that there are additional revenues required for the Authority to fulfill its system-wide operating, debt service, and capital needs through the upcoming forecast period.

Thruway Toll Increases

E-ZPass drivers will see a 5% increase this year and another 5% hike in January 2027.

For any driver not using an E-ZPass or paying by mail, rates will go from a little over 5 cents a mile to 8.6 cents by 2027.

Rates for traveling on the Governor Mario M. Cuomo Bridge would be $7.75 by 2027 under the proposed budget. But it'd go up gradually, at 50 cents every year.

thruway toll hikes, nys thruway toll increases Credit - NYS Thruway Authority loading...

NY Thruway Among Lowest Rates

Despite the toll hike, the New York Thruway has some of the lowest rates in the country.

While the Authority continues to maintain the highest level of safety for its motorists, this proposal will keep its toll rates among the lowest in the country compared to similar toll roads.

The base toll rate for passenger vehicles is less than $0.05 per mile in New York. The Ohio Turnpike is $0.06 per mile, the New Jersey Turnpike is $0.11 per mile, and the Pennsylvania Turnpike is $0.14 per mile.

Regardless of how much the toll hike is, it's just one more thing New Yorkers will have to pay a little more for.

