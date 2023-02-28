An Incredible Record Was Broken in New York State this Hunting Season

Pat yourself on the back hunters, you made history in New York State.

It was another big year. The weather permitted for a fair hunting season, though we all know you'd be out there rain or shine. With that being said, it was impressive to see New Yorkers hit this incredible milestone.

New York State's Safest Year

NYS Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) Commissioner Basil Seggos announced the 2022 hunting season tied 2021 for being the safest-ever year.

The biggest accomplishment was having the lowest number of hunting-related shooting incidents. There were a total of 9 recorded in 2022, with one being a fatality. This is a clear indication of how closely New York hunters are following the guidelines.

Commissioner Seggos is congratulating DEC expert staff, volunteers, and local hunting clubs for their role in teaching safety to hunters of any age.

I commend their efforts and for all hunters who safely and responsibly contributed to our conservation efforts this season

After analyzing the 9 shootings from last year, the DEC found all shooters had an average 30 years of hunting experience. It's never a bad idea to retake a hunters safety course. According to the DEC, they say every incident would have been prevented if those hunters followed the correct safety rules.

If you're interested in signing up yourself or your kids for the Hunter Education Program, you can learn more by clicking here.

