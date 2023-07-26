There’s Something New For Frequent Fairgoers at the New York State Fair

The wait is over! Tickets to the New York State Fair are finally going on sale. There's even a new option for the frequent fairgoer. But you won't need any cash this year.

Parking and admission tickets will all be sold online starting Thursday, July 27 at 9 AM. The new Frequent Fairgoer pass will get you in once a day, every day.

“Everywhere you look there is something to do! Whether it’s the new, exciting, and interactive DINOSAUR EXHIBITION, the beloved traditions of viewing the Butter Sculpture and Sand Sculpture or observing a handful of the dozens of animal competitions hosted here every day, there is so much to look forward to," said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

How to Buy NYS Fair Tickets

There are three ways to buy tickets:

Online : nysfair.ny.gov starting at 9 AM Thursday, July 27.

: nysfair.ny.gov starting at 9 AM Thursday, July 27. Over the Phone : By calling 1-800-514-3849 from 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 12 PM to 8 PM on Sunday.

: By calling 1-800-514-3849 from 9 AM to 8 PM Monday through Saturday, and 12 PM to 8 PM on Sunday. At the Gate: Starting Wednesday, August 23 – kiosks at all gates will be used for electronic ticket purchases.

“We strongly encourage fairgoers purchase tickets before arriving at the grounds, even if they’re doing it while they’re in the car or on the bus on the way here,” said Hennessey.

NYS Fair Prices

Admission $6

Parking $10

Frequent Fairgoer $20

65 & older or 12 & under FREE

Ride Tickets

“Ride All Day” Wristbands: Ride all rides throughout one day for $25 if you purchase by 12 PM on Wednesday, August 23. After the Fair starts, wristbands will be available for $35 on weekdays and $45 on weekends.

“Mega Pass”: Unlimited rides all day every day for $85 if purchased by 12 PM on Wednesday, August 23.

Flash Sale: For 20 hours – starting at 4:00 AM and continuing until 11:59 PM on Thursday, August 3 – fairgoers will be able to purchase ride-all-day wristbands for $20 each.

The New York State Fair begins on Wednesday, August 23, and continues through Labor Day, September 4.

