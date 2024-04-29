It’s Going to Cost More to Go to the New York State Fair in 2024
Ticket prices are going up again at the New York State Fair. So is parking.
For the second straight year, it'll cost you more to get into the 13-day fair, held in Syracuse. But not as much as it did before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.
Ticket Pricing
Remember when it only cost $3 to get into the New York State Fair after COVID? Those days are long gone.
Admission prices will be going up to $8, 2 bucks more than last year but still cheaper than the $10 it was for 15 years before COVID.
READ MORE: No More in 2024! Changes Coming to the New York State Fair
Parking is increasing too. It'll cost $12 this summer, also up 2 bucks.
Price Hike in Budget
The price hikes were all part of the New York State budget that lawmakers approved earlier this month.
“The Fair plays an integral role as an educational opportunity for young people and as an economic engine for the region through tourism so it’s critical that we continue to do all we can to put on the very best State Fair and provide fairgoers an improved experience while remaining fiscally responsible,” said Agriculture and Markets spokesperson Jola Szubielski.
Discounts & Sales
There will be special group days and children under 12 and seniors over 65 will still be able to get in for free.
A one day "flash sale" will also be held with a limited number of $6 tickets available.
READ MORE: Sign of the Times! New York State Fair Embraces Social Media Age in 2024
The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. You can learn more about everything you can see and do at nysfair.ny.gov.
Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair
Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams