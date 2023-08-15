Escape Artists, Jugglers & Robots Will Amaze at the New York State Fair!

Escape artists, jugglers, and robots...oh my! There's a full lineup of entertainment on the grounds of the New York State Fair this year.

Enjoy lots of fun and surprises at every turn during the 13-day fair in Syracuse, including a mix of new acts and fan favorites.

Lady Houdini

Lady Houdini has completed the most Water Torture Cell escapes and she'll perform the feat not once but twice each day during the New York State Fair.

Watch as Lady Houdini holds her breath for five minutes underwater while breaking free of obstacles, including padlocks, handcuffs, and leg shackles.

Lady Houdini will perform two shows daily in the Central Park area, located across from the Poultry Barn.

Credit - New York State Fair Credit - New York State Fair loading...

Groovy Guy Collins

“Groovy” Guy Collins, who started juggling on the streets of Paris when he was a teenager, is now an international street performer who has been featured on The Travel Channel.

He juggles, unicycles, and walks on ropes – all while weaving in mischievous magic.

Groovy Guy will perform three times each day August 23 through the 28.

Rock-It The Robot

Rock-It The Robot is back. This 9-foot gentle giant walks, talks, and rocks.

He has a built-in sound system that helps him interact with fairgoers through conversation, song, and dance. Rock-It’s animated face is full of expression, making him seem all the more life-like.

Rock-It will e between The Exposition Center and The Midway every day around 12 PM, 1:45 PM, and 3:45 PM.

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Sea Lion Splash Show

The Sea Lion Splash Show is a highlight of the NYS Fair. Californian and South American Sea Lions provide education and entertainment during the 45-minute show.

From selfies, to balancing, handstands, performance tricks and more – these smiling sea stars do it all!

Three shows are scheduled Monday through Friday, with an extra show added on for Saturday and Sunday.

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Hollywood Racing Pigs

Ham it up and squeal with delight during the Hollywood Racing Pigs races three times a day.

The Family Fun Zone is the place to be to check out the porky competitors, take in a Circus Show, and stroll through the Petting Zoo.

Read More: Daily Free Entertainment at Chevy Court & Suburban Park

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Fan Favorites Return

Steve Trash, Eco-Magician, Hilby the Skinny German Juggle Boy, Bandaloni the One-Man Band, and the Birds of Prey exhibit all return for a jam-packed list of grounds entertainment.

“The Great New York State Fair provides top-quality entertainment at every turn. From a streetscape perspective, strolling performers and surprises are sprinkled throughout The Fairgrounds, and we tried to stagger shows so that fairgoers can catch as many shows as they want to see,” said Interim Fair Director Sean Hennessey.

Credit - NYS FAIR Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Free with Admission

All the entertainment, including inside Suburban Park and Chevy Court are included in admission to The Fair.

Read More: NYS Fair Admission and Parking Prices Increase

Admission tickets – on sale now – are $6 for adults, and free for those who are 12 years old and younger, and ages 65 and older. Find all the details at NYSFair.ny.gov.

Over 50 Heart-Pounding Rides at the New York State Fair Midway There are plenty of rides for the kids and the kids at heart on the midway at this year's New York State Fair. Check them all out.