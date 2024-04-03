Every Free Concert Coming to New York State Fair…So Far

There's plenty of live music to enjoy at the Great New York State Fair this summer. Who's the latest artist to be announced?

39 national recording acts will perform this year and there's something for everyone - country, rock, pop, familiar favorites, and even something for the kids.

Up-and-coming country star RVSHVD (pronounced RA-SHAD) is the latest artist to be added to the lineup. See who else is coming in 2024.

Every Free Concert Coming to 2024 NYS Fair Check out every free concert at the New York State Fair this year. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

Concerts Included With Ticket

The Great New York State Fair runs from Wednesday, August 21 through Labor Day, Monday, September 2. All concerts are included in the price of admission, which will go on sale later this summer.

Chevy Court will feature two performances every day. One at 1:00 PM and another at 6:00 PM. Suburban Park will feature just one 8:00 PM concert daily, eliminating the afternoon shows from previous years.

free live music at NYS Fair Credit - NYS FAIR loading...

Lots to See & Do

Live music is just one of the many things you can see and do at the New York State Fair.

Escape artists, jugglers, robots, racing pigs, and splashing sea lions were all part of the fun at every turn during the 13-day fair in 2023. What will 2024 bring?

There will be tasty food around every corner. The popular milk bar will be back and let's not forget the famous butter sculpture that gets unveiled a few days before the gates open.

New York State Fair Butter Sculptures Through the Years Take a look at the Butter Sculptures over the years at the New York State Fair. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

You can learn more about everything you can see and do at the 2024 Great New York State Fair at nysfair.ny.gov.