More Lake Effect Snow in Central New York for First Week of Spring

UGH! Get ready for more snow in Central New York with wind gusts that will cause reduced visibility for the first week of spring.

Ok Old Man Winter! You had 3 months to arrive. Now is when you want to arrive? It's supposed to be spring. At least that's what it says on the calendar.

Everyone in Central New York knows the calendar, and Old Man Winter has never been on the same page. Snow in May is even possible.

Lake Effect Snow & Squalls

The National Weather Service says a strong cold front will bring snow squalls to Central New York late in the morning and early in the afternoon on Wednesday, March 20.

Lake effect snow will follow in parts of North-Central New York late tonight into Thursday, March 21.

30 MPH wind gusts will create snow squalls and severely reduce visibility.

CNY Long Range Forecast

Wednesday: Snow showers likely before 11 AM, then rain and snow showers. High near 40. Total daytime snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Wednesday Night: A chance of snow showers, mainly before 4 AM. Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 20. Wind gusts as high as 33 mph. New snow accumulation of around an inch is possible.

Thursday: A chance of snow showers, mainly between 10 AM and 5 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 30. Wind gusts as high as 31 mph. New snow accumulation of less than a half inch is possible.

Thursday Night: A slight chance of snow showers before 9 PM. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 17.

Friday: A chance of snow after 3 PM. Partly sunny, with a high near 35.

Friday Night: Rain and snow likely before 3 AM, then snow between 3 AM and 5 AM, then rain and snow after 5 AM. Low around 30.

Saturday: Rain and snow before 1 PM, then a chance of rain between 1 PM and 3 PM. High near 40.

Saturday Night: Mostly cloudy, with a low of around 21.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 42.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 24.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 48.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy, with a low of around 30.

Tuesday: Partly sunny, with a high near 52.

