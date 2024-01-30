Attacks on staff at New York prisons are on the rise.

A prison violence task force report shows nearly 1,500 assaults at New York Department of Corrections and Community Supervision facilities in 2022. That's a 25% increase from the previous year and the biggest increase since 2018.

In 1990 there were 1,260 staff attacks with an average prison population of 54,000 inmates. In 2022, there were more attacks and fewer inmates. Over 8,500 staff members were involved in 1,469 attacks and the average population was only 30,000.

Read More: 9 Most Famous People to Do Time in Central New York Prisons

While the vast majority of DOCCS staff execute their duties in a professional manner, the Department recognizes that staff actions can contribute to facility violence, whether directly or indirectly.

Look at the jump in attacks on staff at New York prisons in just over one year.

Credit - NYS Corrections & Community Supervision Credit - NYS Corrections & Community Supervision loading...

Top Prison Staff Attacks

The top 10 prisons in New York saw more than 100 attacks every month except for February.

Read More: Corrections Officer Describes Violence in New York Prisons

Luckily, 73% reported no injuries in the attacks. But that still leaves 27% that were hurt.

10 Prisons in New York With Most Attacks on Staff Working in a prison isn't easy. On top of everything corrections officers have to face daily, nearly 1,500 attacks on staff took place in one year. Here are the 10 New York Correctional Facilities with the most staff attacks. Gallery Credit: Credit - Polly McAdams

The report calls for new Advanced Aggression/CBT and Moderate Aggression programs to better address the underlying causes that lead incarcerated individuals to engage in violence and improve behavior.

There are also plans to study New York facilities to help identify areas where DOCCS can enhance facility safety.

See the full prison violence task force report at doccs.ny.gov.