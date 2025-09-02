Check your tickets! One lucky lottery player in New York is a million dollars richer this morning.

There were ten $1 million Powerball winners in the latest drawing, including one in the Empire State.

The winning second-place million-dollar tickets were sold in California, Florida, Kentucky, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

NY lottery winner in new york Credit - Dylan Nolte via Unsplash loading...

Winning Numbers

The winning numbers for the Monday, September 1, drawing were:

8-23-25-40-53 +5

The jackpot has grown to $1.3 billion for the Wednesday, September 3 drawing, making it the fifth largest in Powerball history. The estimated cash value is $589 million.

Get our free mobile app

Credit - Alejandro Garay via Unsplash Credit - Alejandro Garay via Unsplash loading...

Top Ten Powerball Jackpots

$2.04 Billion – Nov. 7, 2022 – CA

$1.765 Billion – Oct. 11, 2023 - CA

$1.586 Billion – Jan. 13, 2016 – CA, FL, TN

$1.326 Billion – April 6, 2024 – OR

$1.30 Billion (estimated) – Sept. 3, 2025

READ MORE: Life-Changing Wins for Two New York Lottery Players

$1.08 Billion – July 19, 2023 – CA

$842.4 Million – January 1, 2024 – MI

$768.4 Million – March 27, 2019 – WI

$758.7 Million – Aug. 23, 2017 – MA

$754.6 Million – Feb. 6, 2023 - WA

The overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million.

spfdigital/Think Stock spfdigital/Think Stock loading...

Don't Fall For Lottery Scams

There are several lottery scams you should be aware of. They have different names but all have the same intent - promising big prizes in official-looking emails or texts if certain fees are paid.

There is no “Mega Millions sweepstake international lottery program,” no “Mega Million Jackpot Winners List,” and no “Mega Millions International Lottery.”

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Credit - Mega Millions Credit - Mega Millions loading...

Only Way to Win is to Buy a Ticket

The only way to win a lottery jackpot is to buy a ticket and match some or all of the winning numbers. And winners never have to pay any fees to claim a real lottery prize. If you are asked to pay money, it is a scam.

You can check all winning numbers at Nylottery.ny.gov.