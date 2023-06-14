GALLERY: New License Plates Highlight 10 Regions in New York

There's so much more to the Empire State than just New York City.

The Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) has a series of new license plates that highlight all the different regions throughout the entire state, not just the Big Apple.

The first plate unveiled represents Long Island and features an image of the iconic Montauk lighthouse.

Regional License Plates

The plates for the remaining regions will be unveiled throughout the month of June.

Adirondack Region

Capital-Saratoga Region

Catskill Region

Central-Leatherstocking Region

Chautauqua-Allegheny Region

Finger Lakes Region

Niagara Frontier Region

Thousand Islands Region

“Every region of our state has something unique and interesting about it, and we are happy to celebrate that uniqueness by making these new license plates available for New York drivers,” said Commissioner and Chair of the Governor’s Traffic Safety Committee Mark J.F. Schroeder. “These also allow drivers to put their own unique touch on their vehicles and show pride for the place they live.”

200+ Plates

There are more than 200 custom license plates available from the New York State DMV, representing branches of the military and veterans, counties and regions of New York State, professions, causes, sports teams, and more.

How to Order Custom Plates

Custom plates may be ordered on the DMV website, by mail, or by calling the Custom Plates office at (518) 402-4838. For more information about how to order custom license plates, how much they cost, and what they look like, visit, Dmv.ny.gov.

Revenues from some of the plates support charities, such as the World Trade Center Memorial Scholarship Fund, Cure Childhood Cancer Research Fund, the Environmental Protection Fund, and the Life Pass It On Trust Fund.

