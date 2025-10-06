Hunters across New York are getting some high-tech help this season.

The state’s Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) just announced a big change. Hunters can now use their smartphones for licenses and tags. That means no more fumbling for soggy paper slips in your hunting jacket. Everything’s gone digital through the HuntFishNY mobile app, available on Android or in the App Store.

How New York’s New E-Tag System Works

The new “e-tag” option lets hunters record deer, bear, and turkey harvests right in the app. According to Jeremy Hurst from the DEC’s Game Management Section, the system automatically uploads your report once you’re back in range. It’s faster, easier, and a lot cleaner than the old paper system.

Hunters using e-tags don’t need to physically attach anything to their harvest as long as they maintain possession of the animal. Hunters using e-tags don’t need to physically attach anything to their harvest as long as they maintain possession of the animal (for instance. The DEC wants to make sure every harvested animal is traceable, no matter how you tag it.

What to Know About Using Paper Tags

Paper tags aren’t going away entirely, but the rules for those are tightening. Hunters who stick with the old system now have just 48 hours to report their harvest, down from a full week. The DEC says the change helps with better enforcement and faster data collection. All hunting licenses and tags have also been reformatted to print neatly on regular 8.5x11-inch paper, whether you buy them online, by phone, or at a license agent. Print them at home and you’ll skip the $1 printing fee and $2 mailing charge.

Crossbow Hunters Get More Flexibility This Fall

This fall also brings some new flexibility for crossbow hunters. Crossbows are now treated like vertical bows, meaning they can be used throughout the deer and bear hunting seasons. To qualify, hunters will need a bowhunter education course and the proper bowhunting privilege. The DEC says the rule change should make hunting more accessible, especially for older hunters who may struggle with traditional bows.

