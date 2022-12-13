What Luck! CNY Hunter Runs Into 10 Point Buck, Day After Killing 6 Pointer

Though it was poor luck, you still have to follow the rules. Regardless of how much it hurts your soul.

With hunting season in full swing in New York State, plenty of hunters have been sharing their stories of their takes this year. It's all fun and games, until the DEC is sharing yours for a bad reason.

White-Tailed Deer Buck RyanVincePhotography loading...

DEC Environmental Conservation Officer (ECO) Hull recently received a tip of a hunter who had taken two bucks within the span of two days. The anonymous tipper provided pictures of both a 6-point and 10-point buck to the officer.

With only pictures and a first name, Officer Hull made calls around all Oneida County. He was finally able to put his finger on one address in Utica. The hunter originally denied shooting the second buck, until he eventually gave in and fessed up.

Large white-tailed deer buck in an open meadow in Smoky Mountain National Park EEI_Tony loading...

According to the DEC, the hunter grabbed the 6-pointer the first day. On his second day out, he saw the 10-pointer and couldn't let the opportunity slide. This is where he knowingly made the wrong choice.

Regardless of your luck hunting, you aren't allowed to take more than one buck during the season. You are allowed to accompany other hunters after you shoot your first, as long as they have their tag, you have your license and you don't attempt to shoot another deer.

The hunter not only admitted to shooting the second buck, but he says he then drove it home and hid it in his shed out back. The officer took the deer and the hunter was ticketed for illegally taking wildlife, taking over the limit of deer, and illegal possession of wildlife.

Credit - NYS DEC Credit - NYS DEC loading...

Luckily, the DEC didn't let the buck go to waste. The meat was donated to a local food pantry, helping feed those in need in the community.

25 Worst Paying Jobs in New York State Here's the 25 worst paying jobs in New York State. Is your job on the list?

Inside an Abandoned Ponderosa Steakhouse in North Syracuse Remember Ponderosa? They were famous for their DIY ice cream and tough steaks.

16 Gorgeous and Historic Christmas Tree Farms in Upstate New York There are over 100 Christmas tree farms scattered all across the Empire State. And you can get just about anything you wish for at these farms. All sorts of tree varieties, gift shops with wreaths, swags, and holiday crafts, plus sleigh rides, family adventure cutting down your new tree, and even a bonfire at night. You will find all of this and much more on this list. Plus, how about a tree farm that specializes in colored trees? Yes, in five colors! You'll see them here, and they are gorgeous!

Every Single Time Utica Was Mentioned on Jeopardy Using the Jeopardy Archive website, we found every single time Utica, New York was used in a Jeopardy question.