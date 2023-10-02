New York Home to 2 of 25 Most Neighborly Cities in America

New York is home to two of the 25 Most Neighborly Cities in the country. Can you guess where you'll find the best neighbors?

Neighbor.com has honored the most neighborly cities for the past several years, taking charitable donations, volunteer work, and crime rates into effect. This year, population changes and voter turnouts were also considered.

“Good neighbors heal our society’s biggest wounds, starting with the smallest friendly gesture," says Joseph Woodbury, Founder and CEO of Neighbor. "The real magic of community is the ability to uplift and magnify our impact."

One city is back on the Top 25 this year and another appears for the first time. See where the best neighbors are in New York.

Rochester, New York

Rochester, New York is the 5th most neighborly city thanks to its charitable giving and volunteering.

“One of the things we often hear from visitors is how welcoming and friendly Rochesterians are," Mayor Don Jefferies shared.

The Flower City is a great place to visit or lay down roots.

Buffalo, New York

Buffalo, New York is also home to great neighbors. The city came in at 17 on the list, which is no surprise since it's known as the City of Good Neighbors.

When those brutal New York winter storms hit, expect to see Buffalo residents lending a helping hand to neighbors in need of a snow shovel (or two).

All those neighborly people are also why Buffalo was named the Nicest Place in America this year.

Read More: Buffalo Named Nicest City in America

The next time you think New York is only home to the Statue of Liberty, Times Square, and rude people, remember there is more to the Empire State than just the Big Apple

See all 25 of the Most Neighborly Cities in America at Neighbor.com.

