New York- Here’s A Warning For All Dog And Cat Owners

New York residents- Here's a warning for all dog and cat owners.

You'll want to watch your pets closely. Let's be honest- You should be keeping an eye on your pets anyway but now, you definitely should if you want you and your pet to stay healthy.

Bird flu has been spreading for years in wild birds, chickens, turkeys and many other animals. According to the NY Post, it was first confirmed in U.S. dairy cattle in March of 2023. When the virus is found, every bird on a farm is killed to limit the spread of the disease.

Does The Bird Flu Have A Threat Towards New York Pets?

Oregon health officials traced the cat’s illness to frozen cat food that contained raw turkey. Virus recovered from the recalled pet food and the infected cat matched. Some pet owners feed their animals raw meat, but that can be dangerous, even fatal for the animals, said Dr. Michael Q. Bailey, president-elect of the American Veterinary Medical Association."

The Iowa Department of Agriculture & Land Stewardship has issued a warning for all pet owners advising their residents to keep your dogs and cats away from all sick or deceased birds because of the increasing spread of bird flu. This warning has been repeated state by state across the country.

What About Our Pets?

Though cases of infection are rare, cats seem especially susceptible to the bird flu virus, or Type A H5N1. Dozens of cats have caught the virus. These include barn and feral cats, indoor cats, and big cats in zoos and in the wild. Dogs seem to be less vulnerable than cats, but they should eat only thoroughly cooked foods.

1) Cats should not drink unpasteurized dairy products or eat raw meat.

2) Pet owners should keep cats away from wild birds, livestock and poultry. Don’t let them wander freely in the outdoors.

3) Avoid touching sick or dead birds yourself. Thoroughly wash your hands after handling poultry or animals.

Cats sick with bird flu might experience loss of appetite, lethargy and fever. If your cat is sick, call your veterinary clinic and keep the cat away from anyone with a weakened immune system. You can read more tips online here.

