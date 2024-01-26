New York Has One of Most Magical Frozen Lakes in the World

Add a little magic to your winter at one of the most magical frozen lakes in the world in Upstate New York.

New York is home to more than 7,500 freshwater lakes, ponds, and reservoirs. But where is the most magical lake during the colder winter months?

The honor goes to Lake Placid in the Adirondacks. It's among the 9 most magical lakes in the world according to Times Travel.

Lake Placid is over 2,000 acres and is fed by springs and Adirondack Mountain streams. It's a great spot for fishermen, in any season. It's produced produced record lake trout.

If you are planning to skate, fish, snowmobile, or just enjoy the beauty of Lake Placid in the winter, make sure the ice is safe. It needs to be at least 4 inches thick.

Lake Placid Attractions

There's more to Lake Placid than a magical frozen lake. It's also home to the Miracle on Ice.

In 1980 the men's US hockey team shocked the world when they took home Olympic gold. You can even tour the rink where all the magic happened. Take a lap or two around the outdoor Olympic skating oval or slide down the bobsled tracks.

Be sure to take the skis or snowboard if you're planning a visit. Whiteface Mountain is located in Lake Placid too.

Not a skier? Take a coaster down the mountain instead for some exhilarating winter fun or try the longest toboggan chute in the state.

