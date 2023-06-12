New York Father & Son Save Baby Fawn From Drowning in Backyard Pool

A New York father and son are heroes after rescuing a baby fawn from their backyard pool.

Greg Masaitis and his son Anthony are from Long Island. They happened to be looking out the back window when they saw a baby deer that could barely walk.

"I hope she don't fall in the pool," said Greg. "I'm gonna have to go get her."

Fall in the pool she did.

To the Rescue

Father and son ran into the yard to help save the fawn. "When you get her out, just let her go because the mother is not going to be happy," Greg can be heard telling his son as he scooped her out of the pool, not once but twice.

"I just saved a little baby," said Anthony as he jumped for joy. That you did young man. Well done!

Viral Rescue

The rescue has since gone viral with more than 19 million views on TikTok.

"Thank God we saw it. She would have never got out of the pool," Greg said. Thank God indeed.

Back Together Again

Greg put a game camera in the woods around his property to see if the baby eventually found her mother.

From the looks of things, the two have been happily reunited. Greg shared the happy news on TikTok....the baby found the mutha.

