Two New York ECO’s Take Away Proud Hunter’s 10-Point Buck; Here’s Why

What started as a story to brag about, turned into one to regret really fast.

Two NYS Environmental Conservation Officers (ECO) were recently sent to Sullivan County in response to a hunting complaint in the Town of Thompson. ECO Wood and Doroski were quick to take the call and begin investigating.

At the scene, the ECO's found fresh blood and a crossbow bolt left from the hunter. The caller was able to give the officers information about where the deer was moved to, and that's where they found the hunter and the gutted 10-point buck.

Instead of having a trophy buck for his wall and a full freezer, the hunter was now looking at three tickets and two ECO's carrying his kill out the door. Here's why.

Illegal Trespassing

The reason the complaint was given in first place was because the hunter was on the caller's property. Regardless of how big of a buck you see or if it switches property lines, you cannot hunt on someone else's land without permission.

When confronted about the complaint, the hunter admitted to shooting the buck while trespassing. The next complaint had to do with what the hunter shot the deer with.

Illegal Crossbow

In order to hunt deer with a crossbow in New York State, your weapon must meet certain specifications. Though the ECO's didn't list what was unlawful about the crossbow, the hunter was still charged accordingly.

In total, the ECO's charged the hunter for the illegal take of deer, trespassing, and use of a crossbow unlawful for hunting. They then confiscated the deer and sent the man on his way.

Hunting season is always an exciting time of the year, but that doesn't mean you get to break the rules. Have fun in the woods, but always make sure you're up-to-date and following the guidelines set by the DEC.

