Every Stat A New Yorker Needs About Cheese For 2025

It's no secret. We love cheese across New York State. National Cheese Lover's Day is a special holiday for us.

National Cheese Lover's Day is celebrated nationwide on January 20th. According to Casino.ca, Americans indulge in over 41 pounds of cheese annually. That number seems a little low doesn't it? Casino surveyed over 3,000 people to uncover the nation's favorite cheese, and provide all sorts of cheese secrets:

1) Mozzarella ranks as New York’s #1 favorite cheese.

2) Surprisingly, brie is considered New York’s most overrated cheese.

3) Vermont Cheddar is New York’s top American-made cheese.

4) New Yorkers rate their love for cheese at 4 out of 5.

5) On average, New Yorkers eat cheese 5 times a week.

6) New York residents spend an average of $20 per week on cheese, totaling $1,040 annually.

Top Cheeses In America

The study also found that cheddar is the top cheese across America. 22 states prefer Pepper Jack cheese.

Thank Central New York For Cheese

According to historian Eunice Stamm, who wrote The History of Cheese Making in NY State, 1991, Rome New York may be home to modern cheese in America:

On January 6, 1864, a group of dairymen, cheesemakers and manufacturers assembled at the Courthouse in Rome, NY. Led by Jesse Williams (who established the first cheese factory in 1851) they formed an association for the purposes of upgrading cheese making and promoting the welfare of dairymen. Over one hundred men, upon paying one dollar each, became members of the New York State Cheese Manufacturers’ Association."

In 1943, a group of Cheddar cheese manufacturers met in Lowville, NY to re-establish the modern-day New York State Cheese Manufacturers’ Association. Since 1971, the Association has had a presence at Cornell University with faculty and staff serving as secretary and scientific and technical advisors.

