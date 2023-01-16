When you think of adult-only resorts, Aruba, Fiji, Jamaica, St Lucia, and Mexico may come to mind. There's one in New York that is among the best in the world too.

The tropical spots make up most of the 10 Best Adults-Only Resorts. But not all.

The Point Resort in Saranac Lake not only made the Top 10, but it also came in at #4.

Century Old Estate

The secluded 75-acre estate on upper Saranac Lake sits in the heart of the Adirondacks. The century-old resort is described as 'utterly magical.'

A nod to the great camps built by Gilded Age magnates, such as the Rockefellers and the Vanderbilts, The Point Resort welcomes guests 21 years and older.

Adult Playground

The Point Resorts offers the perfect combination of sophistication, rustic elegance, and creature comforts in the ultimate Adirondack setting. It's basically an adult playground for the most discriminating of guests.

There are a number of activities to enjoy in the great outdoors including boating, waterskiing, tennis, and swimming in the warmer months. In the winter there's cross-country skiing, ice skating, and curling.

Dining Experience

Indoors you can enjoy an evening of classic movies, darts, cards, or a game of pool after dinner, which is an event all its own.

Highlights of The Point’s dining experience include lively communal dinners with fellow guests at two formal tables in the Great Hall. Wednesdays and Saturdays are a black-tie affair with a seven-course tasting menu.

Get away and unwind without the distraction of television, social media, or annoying phone calls. Cell phone coverage is spotty in the Adirondacks. You may only get service only in certain areas. Unplug and unite with nature. Spend a night just enjoying the sounds of silence at The Point Resort, one of the Top 10 Best Adult Only Resorts in the world.

https://www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-adults-only-resort/

